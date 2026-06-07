Sale closed in Barrington: $1.79 million for a property

The property located at 25999 West Sunset Road, Unit 3 in Barrington was sold on May 14, for $1.79 million, or $365 per square foot.

The property, built in 2013, has an interior space of 4,893 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Barrington have recently been sold nearby:

· At 25909 West Sunset Road, Unit 3, in October 2025, a 3,951-square-foot property was sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $278.

· A property at 130 West Carriage Trail, Unit 3, sold in April, for $940,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In October 2025, a 4,009-square-foot property at 880 West Hampstead Court, Unit 3 sold for $1.24 million, a price per square foot of $309.