How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of May 25?

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $465,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside over the past week.

The county saw a total of 11 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $113,015, or $156 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $465,000, single-family home at 1316 Mineral Springs Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1316 Mineral Springs Road in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $465,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 2,973 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

2. $152,500, single-family home at 307 2nd Street W

The single-family home at 307 2nd Street W in Lyndon has been sold. The total purchase price was $152,500. The transaction was completed on May 7.

3. $130,000, single-family home at 2209 Canal Street

The single-family house at 2209 Canal Street in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $130,000. The deal was closed on May 7.

4. $128,000, single-family home at 400 East Knox Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 400 East Knox Street in Morrison. The price was $128,000. The transaction was completed on May 6.

5. $125,000, single-family home at 308 South Genesee Street

The single-family home at 308 South Genesee Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000. The deal was closed on May 7.

6. $63,333, single-family home at 2212 12th Avenue

The single-family residence at 2212 12th Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $63,333. The deal was finalized on May 7.

7. $45,000, single-family home at 601 8th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 601 8th Avenue in Sterling. The price was $45,000. The deal was closed on May 6.

8. $40,666, single-family home at 702 6th Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 702 6th Avenue in Erie has been finalized. The price was $40,666. The transaction was completed on May 8.

9. $40,666, single-family home at 10600 Osage Road

The single-family house at 10600 Osage Road in Prophetstown has new owners. The price was $40,666. The deal was finalized on May 8.

10. $35,000, single-family home at 706 Avenue C

The single-family house at 706 Avenue C in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $35,000. The deal was finalized on May 8.