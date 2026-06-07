How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County, reported May 25-31?

A residential home in the Village of Lakewood that sold for $1.22 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $409,441. The average price per square foot was $209.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.22 million, residential home at 9605 South Muirfield Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 9605 South Muirfield Drive in the Village of Lakewood. The price was $1.22 million. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 8,646 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

2. $800,000, residential home at 4210 Belson Lane

A 5,176-square-foot residential property at 4210 Belson Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $155 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.

3. $765,000, residential home at 9119 Riley Road

A 3,204-square-foot residential property at 9119 Riley Road in Marengo has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $239 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The house features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 13.

4. $650,000, residential home at 912 River Terrace Drive

The residential property at 912 River Terrace Drive in Johnsburg has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 1935 and has a living area of 1,774 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $366. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.

5. $629,000, residential home at 10985 Manhattan Drive

The sale of the residential property at 10985 Manhattan Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $629,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,681 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was closed on May 12.

6. $590,000, residential home at 11210 Pebble Drive

The residential property at 11210 Pebble Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,000. The deal was finalized on May 13.

7. $576,000, residential home at 220 North Shannon Drive

The sale of the residential property at 220 North Shannon Drive in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $576,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 3,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on May 12.

8. $535,000, residential home at 10780 Santa Fe Trail

A 3,915-square-foot residential property at 10780 Santa Fe Trail in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $535,000, $137 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on May 12.

9. $530,000, residential home at 5010 West Lake Shore Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 5010 West Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 2,249 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The transaction was completed on May 12.

10. $450,000, single-family home at 1128 Tara Drive

The single-family house at 1128 Tara Drive in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,011 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.