How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, May 25-31?

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 47 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $407,777. The average price per square foot was $242.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $950,000, three-bedroom house at 804 Dow Avenue

A 2,384-square-foot single-family house at 804 Dow Avenue in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $398 per square foot. The home was built in 1888. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

2. $850,000, single-family home at 39W504 Washburn Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 39W504 Washburn Drive in Geneva. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 3,641 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

3. $741,000, single-family home at 39W113 Ridge Line Road

A 3,292-square-foot single-family home at 39W113 Ridge Line Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $741,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on May 15.

4. $695,000, single-family home at 3813 Ridge Pointe Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 3813 Ridge Pointe Drive in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $695,000. The transaction was completed on May 15.

5. $620,000, single-family home at 603 Arlington Parkway

The single-family residence at 603 Arlington Parkway in Sleepy Hollow has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,316 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

6. $610,000, single-family home at 193 Trumpet Vine Circle

The single-family home at 193 Trumpet Vine Circle in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $610,000. The deal was finalized on May 15.

7. $610,000, single-family home at 4N752 Brookside West Drive

The single-family home at 4N752 Brookside West Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The transaction was completed on May 18.

8. $560,000, single-family home at 0N943 Lea Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 0N943 Lea Drive in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,128 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

9. $560,000, single-family home at 12304 Arlington Drive

A 2,603-square-foot single-family residence at 12304 Arlington Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $215 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on May 15.

10. $560,000, four-bedroom house at 749 Cashmere Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 749 Cashmere Lane in Elgin. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 3,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.