Four-bedroom house sells for $510,000 in Bolingbrook

A 2,047-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 853 Bonnie Brae Lane in Bolingbrook was sold on May 15 for $510,000, or $249 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,495-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been sold nearby:

· At 812 Tam O Shanter Circle, in May, a 2,128-square-foot single-family house was sold for $518,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,104-square-foot single-family home at 725 North Ashbury Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,104-square-foot single-family home at 800 North Ashbury Avenue sold for $443,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.