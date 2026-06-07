Four-bedroom home sells in Batavia for $775,000

A 3,528-square-foot single-family home, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The house at 1687 Sauk Drive in Batavia was sold on May 21 for $775,000, or $220 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 14,436-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,210-square-foot single-family residence at 1307 Greenbrier Court in Batavia, sold in November 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· At 1627 Sauk Drive in Batavia, in February, a 2,850-square-foot single-family house was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $219.

· In December 2025, a 2,838-square-foot single-family residence at 704 Greenbrier Court in Batavia sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $196.