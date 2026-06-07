Batavia: Four-bedroom house goes for $525,000

A 2,012-square-foot single-family home, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 1208 Thrun Drive in Batavia was sold on May 26 for $525,000, or $261 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 9,600-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February, a 2,065-square-foot single-family residence at 1155 Hanover Drive sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· At 1206 Beckman Lane, in March, a 2,738-square-foot single-family house was sold for $622,500, a price per square foot of $227.

· A 1,718-square-foot single-family home at 1234 Hillsboro Drive, sold in August 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $253.