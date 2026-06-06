Single-family home sells in Princeton for $267,000

A single-family house, built in 1955, has changed hands.

The home at 1014 Sunset Drive in Princeton was sold on May 11. The purchase price was $267,000. The property sits on a 2,140-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Princeton that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 302 Prairie Lane, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $310,000.

· A single-family home at 778 West Boyd Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $260,000.

· In May 2025, a single-family home at 821 Park Avenue sold for $145,000.