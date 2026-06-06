Sale closed in St. Charles: $835,000 for a single-family home

A 2,476-square-foot single-family house, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 1601 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles was sold on May 20 for $835,000, or $337 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,532 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 1101 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles, sold in April, for $770,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3753 Queen Anne Court in St. Charles, in December 2025, a 2,850-square-foot single-family home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,684-square-foot single-family house at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.