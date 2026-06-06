Lombard: Single-family home sells for $477,000

The single-family residence located at 26 North Craig Place in Lombard was sold on May 19, for $477,000, or $330 per square foot.

The home, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,447 square feet. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Lombard that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family house at 52 North Martha Street, sold in March, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $404.

· In April, a single-family home at 255 North Parkside Avenue sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $273.

· At 314 North Elm Street, in May, a 1,178-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $390.