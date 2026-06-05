What $400,000 or less gets you in Will County in the week of May 25

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 1814 Larkspur Drive, Plainfield, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,889 square feet, was built in 1997 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $212 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,498 square feet. The deal was closed on May 11.

2. $390,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 25746 West Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, the home spans 3,468 square feet and was sold for $390,000, or $112 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,093-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on May 11.

3. $389,000

Situated at 5113 Wildflower Court, Plainfield, this single-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $389,000, translating to $187 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1994, offers a living area of 2,079 square feet and sits on an 8,875-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 11.

4. $382,000

Priced at $382,000 (equivalent to $183 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 2000 and situated at 2008 Gray Hawk Court, Plainfield, was sold in May. The house spans 2,088 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises an 8,750-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 11.

5. $380,000

For a price tag of $380,000 ($206 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1995 and located at 789 Honeytree Drive, Romeoville, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,848 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,235-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 11.