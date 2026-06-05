What $300,000 or less gets you in McHenry County, May 25-31

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $280,000

Situated at 845 Barlina Road, Crystal Lake, this residential property, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $280,000, translating to $188 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1985, offers a living area of 1,486 square feet and sits on a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 12.

2. $250,000

Priced at $250,000 (equivalent to $114 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1995 and situated at 6208 Oak Street, Harvard, was sold in May. The house spans 2,200 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 12.

3. $240,000

For a price tag of $240,000 ($171 per square foot), the residential property, built in 1930 and located at 3718 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,402 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,276-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 12.

4. $240,000

At $240,000 ($185 per square foot), the residential property located at 640 Pleasant Place, Island Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1986, provides 1,297 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 13.

5. $235,000

This single-family house, featuring two bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 10109 Covell Street, Richmond, the house, built in 1949, was sold for $235,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,712 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 12.