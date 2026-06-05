What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County, May 25-31

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $295,000

In May, a residential property located at 820 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, changed ownership. The property was sold for $295,000. The transaction was completed on May 15.

2. $269,000

For a price tag of $269,000, the single-family residence, located at 1594 Hannah Lane, Pingree Grove, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 15.

3. $262,500

Situated at 417 Virgil Street, Maple Park, this residential property was sold in May for a price of $262,500, translating to $329 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1890, offers a living area of 798 square feet and sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 18.

4. $250,000

At $250,000 ($181 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1719 Ravine Park Lane, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2005, provides 1,380 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

5. $235,000

Priced at $235,000 (equivalent to $129 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1926 and situated at 438 Wilder Street, Aurora, was sold in May. The house spans 1,828 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 7,260-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 15.