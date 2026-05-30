Recently sold residential properties in McHenry County: May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in McHenry County reported during the week of May 18. There were 88 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,880-square-foot property on Rawson Bridge Road in Cary that sold for $165,000.

Algonquin

· Mark Lipowski to Adam D. Fitzgerald, a residential property 420 Summit Street. $386,000, 1,930 square feet, $200 per square-foot

· Holly Heatley acquired a residential property 1690 Red Coach Lane. $350,000, 1,313 square feet, $267 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Roy Ward and Margaret Ward to Nicholas Conforti, a residential property 2232 Dawson Lane. $270,000, 1,569 square feet, $172 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Revathi Jalli Decl Of TR to Clayton Joseph Schenck and Chloe Elizabeth Schenck, a residential property 1531 Cumberland Parkway. $418,000, 1,453 square feet, $288 per square-foot

· Dl McGlothlin and Tm McGlothlin to Christian Diaz, a residential property 2966 Talaga Drive. $355,000, 1,717 square feet, $207 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Michael P. Grabs and Nicole J. Grabs to Kody Newman and Dennis Newman, a residential property 6 Reedsworth Court. $629,000, 4,007 square feet, $157 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Bernard Gatza and Bernadette Gatza to RRA Properties LLC and Performance Development LLC, a residential property 1621 Glengarry Court. $190,000, 1,295 square feet, $147 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· the 030415 Living Trust to Ryan Feldhausen and Elizabeth Feldhausen, a residential property 9 Echowood Drive. $800,000, 5,680 square feet, $141 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Jeffery A. Reece to Anthony Michael Moretti and Megan N. Moretti, a residential property 313 Bayberry Drive. $425,000, 1,895 square feet, $224 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Gavert Ronald E Trust to Erik Gavert and Krystal Gavert, a residential property 3730 Wintergreen Terrace. $615,000, 5,038 square feet, $122 per square-foot

Cary

· William Herman and Laura Herman to James Peard, a residential property 946 Pin Oak Circle. $426,000, 1,982 square feet, $215 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Lucky Pearl Partners LLC to Backyard Properties LLC, a residential property 112 Pearl Street. $350,000, 1,731 square feet, $202 per square-foot

· Catherine L. Thompson purchased a residential property 508 Crest Drive. $401,000, 2,266 square feet, $177 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Timothy C. Linke to Timothy Linke, a residential property 6414 West Rawson Bridge Road. $165,000, 1,880 square feet, $88 per square-foot

· Rangel A. Garcia Mar to Susan Karnick, a residential property 324 New Haven Drive. $292,500, 1,872 square feet, $156 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Henri F. Colin to Grandview Capital LLC, a residential property 44 Willow Circle. $172,500, 1,304 square feet, $132 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Crystal Lake

· Eric J. Hauck and Virginia K. Hauck to Eric J. Hauck and Virginia K. Hauck, a residential property 168 South Heather Drive. $37,333, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Aaron Metheny and Amelia Metheny obtained a residential property 381 Keith Avenue. $333,000, 1,176 square feet, $283 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· M & V Homes Investment LLC Series 1 to Mildred Delgado Trust and Nuta Delgado, a residential property 996 Hawthorne Drive. $376,000, 1,159 square feet, $324 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Erik Freiman bought a residential property 1113 Plum Tree Drive. $255,000, 2,057 square feet, $124 per square-foot

· Cyril Ward and Raymond Ward to Tyler Black and Payton Black, a residential property 425 East Broadway Avenue. $290,000, 1,956 square feet, $148 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Robert Schnetzer and Kelly Schnetzer acquired a residential property 1585 Autumncrest Drive. $468,500, 3,435 square feet, $136 per square-foot

· Thomas Schuch obtained a residential property 3706 Barreville Road. $140,000, 1,640 square feet, $85 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Erica Meinen and Gary Meinen to Robert Jorgensen, a residential property 9515 Georgetown Lane. $336,000, 1,583 square feet, $212 per square-foot

· Richard A. Hall and Nancy J. Hall to Casey W. Parrish, a residential property 530 Devonshire Lane, Apt. 5. $125,000, 1,512 square feet, $83 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Julie L. Johnson to Susan D. Lewis and Michael A. Lewis, a residential property 1117 Black Cherry Drive. $507,000, 2,001 square feet, $253 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Thomas A. Dalicandro and Patricia A. Kowalski to Pence Holdings LLC, a residential property 619 Dartmoor Drive. $225,000, 2,042 square feet, $110 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Juan Carlo Mart Busquets and Hector Martinez to Leticia Lima, a residential property 1212 Hillsborough Court. $260,000, 1,233 square feet, $211 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· K E K K. Milarski Jr. and I L. Milarski to William Owen Leahy, a residential property 115 Ashton Lane. $515,000, 2,567 square feet, $201 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Daniel P. Wever and Samantha J. Wever to Joseph Mariutto and Baylee Mariutto, a residential property 4908 Tile Line Road. $400,000, 1,212 square feet, $330 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Thomas J. Mikrut to Justin Julian Bichler and Erin Elizabeth Bichler, a residential property 6136 Hidden Oak Drive. $504,000, 2,192 square feet, $230 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Violet Wozniczka to Holly Cote, a residential property 543 Cimmaron Circle. $400,000, 1,920 square feet, $208 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Michelle Hammers to Megan Heidenreich, a residential property 501 Coventry Lane, Apt. 18. $160,000, 1,351 square feet, $118 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Albert J. Jarosz bought a residential property 452 Lakeside Road. $300,000, 1,486 square feet, $202 per square-foot

· Daniel Casey and Cindy Enright to Jeffrey A Giannini Declaration Of Trust and Renee L Giannini Declaration Of Trust, a residential property 42 Talcott Avenue. $537,000, 2,321 square feet, $231 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Fox River Grove

· Yuan Jiang to Hyeon Gim, a residential property 1008 Victoria Drive. $500,000, 2,312 square feet, $216 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Harvard

· RL & DA Larsen LLC to Steven J. Bottcher, a residential property 15417 Il Route 173. $365,000, 2,272 square feet, $161 per square-foot

Huntley

· Rf Elliott Sr. and Ga Elliott to Mark Forner and Judi Forner, a residential property 12036 Sweetwater Lane. $440,000, 1,882 square feet, $234 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Mark W. Whittier to John J. Norman, a residential property 13498 Lehigh Street. $335,000, 1,197 square feet, $280 per square-foot

· Robert J. Franson to Michael D. Lange, a residential property 12764 Kishwaukee Lane. $350,000, 1,296 square feet, $270 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Barbara A Abrahamson Irrevocable Trust and Abrahamson to Jill Untch and Michael J. Untch, a residential property 12845 Coventry Lane. $335,000, 1,378 square feet, $243 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Benjamin Hinkle Trust and Laura Lynn Hinkle Trust to Marie Chen, a residential property 12205 Oakcrest Drive. $549,000, 3,346 square feet, $164 per square-foot

· Susan M. Springmeyer to Pranav Shah and Shikha Shah, a residential property 10842 Timer Drive. $325,000, 2,444 square feet, $133 per square-foot

· John Wilson and Cheryl Wilson to Robert Daniel Wooten and Lauren Teresa Wooten, a residential property 11703 Barberry Court. $580,000, 4,954 square feet, $117 per square-foot

Johnsburg

· Krzysztof Kaczowka to Ronald J Luif And Susan D Luif Joint Tenancy and Susan D. Luif Joint Tenancy, a residential property 2016 Sunnyside Beach Drive. $210,000

Lake In The Hills

· Joy Dragoy to Megan Dodge, a residential property 97 Polaris Drive. $251,500, 1,306 square feet, $193 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jerzy Osinski to 2924 Impressions Drive LLC, a residential property 2924 Impressions Drive. $262,000, 1,224 square feet, $214 per square-foot

· Lynn Marie Reckamp purchased a residential property 610 Juniper Lane. $425,000, 3,231 square feet, $132 per square-foot

· Oscar Victoriano Altamirano and Victoriano Nayeli to Ritesh D. Patel, a residential property 136 Village Creek Drive. $212,500, 1,102 square feet, $193 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Sara Crouch and Marisa Foster to Dailey Family Revocable Trust and Dailey, a residential property 320 Boulder Drive. $1.07 million, 5,371 square feet, $198 per square-foot, five bedrooms and six bathrooms

Lakemoor

· Anne Foltz Lee to Mark G. Omeara, a residential property 212 Bakers Drive. $265,000, 1,526 square feet, $174 per square-foot

McHenry

· Nicholas Finia to David Swanson and Joan Swanson, a residential property 6805 Burning Tree Circle. $755,000, 3,862 square feet, $195 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Amy J. Nuss to Laura Hernandez Bautista, a residential property 3915 Maple Avenue. $290,500, 1,000 square feet, $291 per square-foot

· Rebecca Lee Philippsen to Pam Schelter, a residential property 1105 Somerset Mall. $275,000, 1,142 square feet, $241 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Lanphier Judith A 2014 TR to Christopher J. Thomas, a residential property 3338 Cottonwood Court. $290,000, 1,625 square feet, $178 per square-foot

· Brian R. Korstanje to Jonathan Whited and Kelly Whited, a residential property 3612 West Drake Court. $350,000, 1,863 square feet, $188 per square-foot

· Tyler R. Coyne and Audrey J. Putnam to Chunbin Chen, a residential property 916 Essex Court. $300,000, 1,588 square feet, $189 per square-foot

· Christopher M. McRoy and Kaitlyn E. McRoy to Michael Stumpf, a residential property 3728 Pebble Creek. $375,000, 1,172 square feet, $320 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Zachary W. Hoijer to Dominick Vassos, a residential property 4710 West Northfox Lane, Apt. 5. $168,500, 1,174 square feet, $144 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· MMR Holdings LLC obtained a residential property 2002 South Il Route 31. $730,000, 2,116 square feet, $345 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Miller Pamela A Decl Of TR to Carol L Holderman Revocable Trust, a residential property 900 Yorktown Street. $301,000, 1,324 square feet, $227 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Darrin Zimmerman to 4518 West Shore Drive Limited Liability Compa, a residential property 4518 West Shore Drive. $455,000, 1,996 square feet, $228 per square-foot

· Gmag Properties Incorporated to Nathan A. Manicke, a residential property 2617 West Emerald Court. $247,500, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Andrew J. Collins and Brittney Collins to 2 Froggy Jumps LLC, a residential property 612 Wimbleton Trail. $270,500, 1,226 square feet, $221 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

Oakwood Hills

· Michl A. Chmidt and Lori E. Schmidt to Megan Schulze and William O. Schulze, a residential property 9 Bordeaux Court. $580,000, 3,239 square feet, $179 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Patricia A. Daly to David Ohanysian, a residential property 203 Valley Drive. $420,000, 1,937 square feet, $217 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Richmond

· Joseph P. Rizzo to Joshua Rose, a single-family residence 5701 Kenosha Street. $195,000, 1,800 square feet, $108 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Kurt R. Dembski and Mary T. Dembski to Forrest Baker and Donna Baker, a single-family residence 4910 Taffy Court. $510,000, 2,323 square feet, $220 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Trousdale Mara J TR to Shannon R Sterrett Trust and Sterrett, a single-family residence 440 Cunat Boulevard, Apt. 2D. $130,000, one bedroom

Union

· Amanda A. Dailey and Andrew J. Dailey Jr. to Stuart J. Pearlman, a single-family residence 7142 Great Northern Trail. $441,500, 3,534 square feet, $125 per square-foot

Village of Lakewood

· Stephan Edward Mast to David Wennlund and Allyson T. Wennlund, a residential property 8980 Bardwell Lane. $657,000, 4,963 square feet, $132 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Patricia Kopp to Philip Hellyer, a residential property 9532 Lenox Lane. $330,000, 1,583 square feet, $208 per square-foot

· Connor G. Vannatta bought a residential property 2335 Lake Avenue. $615,000, 2,092 square feet, $294 per square-foot

Wonder Lake

· Dennis J. Gravel to Danielle Pelto, a residential property 8911 Ramble Road. $235,000

· Autumn J. Zuidema to James H. Kast and Sheryl D. Kast, a residential property 8413 Ramble Road. $335,000, 1,764 square feet, $190 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Katie Leister and Thomas J. Hamilton to Joseph R. Capaci, a residential property 2402 Michael Street. $300,000, 1,186 square feet, $253 per square-foot

· James Mertes purchased a residential property 5802 Wonder Woods Drive. $225,000, 1,339 square feet, $168 per square-foot

· Nicolas K. Hirsch and Nicolina R. Helms to William Danner, a residential property 7207 Hiawatha Drive. $310,000, 1,632 square feet, $190 per square-foot

· Julie A. Mecha to Carlos Castelan, a residential property 7620 Howe Road. $430,000, 1,668 square feet, $258 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Sheila A. Lucchetti to Marisol Castaneda, a residential property 8907 Shady Lane. $275,000, 1,964 square feet, $140 per square-foot

Woodstock

· Aaron M. Price and Linda De Anda to Daniel Bonifazi, a residential property 1928 Sheila Street. $199,000, 1,267 square feet, $157 per square-foot

· Cristina Ortega Ceja to Enrique Rivera and Anna M. Rivera, a residential property 254 Terry Court. $277,000, 1,598 square feet, $173 per square-foot

· Courtney Clark acquired a residential property 661 Silver Creek Road. $185,000, 1,782 square feet, $104 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Marc Keenan and Heather M. Keenan to 474 W Jackson LLC, a single-family residence 474 West Jackson Street. $265,000, 1,400 square feet, $189 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· the Molve Family Trust and Robert J. Molve to Jessica N. Davis and James R. Davis, a single-family residence 560 Ellen Court. $620,000, 2,673 square feet, $232 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joseph Stopczynski and Edward Stopczynski to Sandra Bernal, a residential property 2441 Haydn Street. $427,000, 2,977 square feet, $143 per square-foot, 10 bedrooms

· Zava Nicolas and Susan Nicolas to Daniel W. Gniot, a single-family residence 2321 Aspen Drive. $235,000, 1,000 square feet, $235 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Cs Kilian and Ta Harkness to Tyler R. Coyne and Audrey J. Coyne, a residential property 330 Martin Drive. $379,000, 2,204 square feet, $172 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms