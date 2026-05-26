Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $299,500

A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1940, has changed hands.

The house at 420 Adams Street in Ottawa was sold on May 7 for $299,500, or $185 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· At 536 Fort Street, in November 2025, a 1,267-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $165,500, a price per square foot of $131.

· A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 515 Guthrie Street, sold in June 2025, for $155,000, a price per square foot of $154.

· In July 2025, a 2,282-square-foot single-family residence at 621 Marcy Street sold for $300,500, a price per square foot of $132.