Single-family home sells for $1.93 million in Hinsdale

A single-family residence located at 315 North Elm Street in Hinsdale has a new owner since May 8.

The 4,626-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $1.93 million, or $416 per square foot. This is a three-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,835-square-foot single-family house at 324 North County Line Road, sold in September 2025, for $1.21 million, a price per square foot of $427.

· In October 2025, a 7,072-square-foot single-family home at 125 North Park Avenue sold for $2.84 million, a price per square foot of $401. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 133 North Walnut Street, in November 2025, a 4,052-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $432. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.