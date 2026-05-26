Sale closed in Sterling: $465,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1316 Mineral Springs Road in Sterling was sold on May 6, for $465,000, or $156 per square foot.

The house, built in 1956, has an interior space of 2,973 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property sits on a 1.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Sterling have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,398-square-foot single-family residence at 1211 Timberlane Drive, sold in June 2025, for $331,000, a price per square foot of $138. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a single-family house at 1404 Sinnissippi Park Road sold for $240,000.

· At 1212 Winn Road, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $365,000.