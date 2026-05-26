Residential home sells for $1.22 million in Crystal Lake

A residential property located at 9605 South Muirfield Drive in Crystal Lake has a new owner since May 11.

The 8,646-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $1.22 million, or $141 per square foot. This single-story house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for four cars. The property sits on a 1.3-acre lot.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April, a residential property at 7513 South Inverway Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $648,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· A residential property at 8980 South Bardwell Lane in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $657,000, a price per square foot of $132. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.