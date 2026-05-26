Glen Ellyn: Single-family home goes for $2.75 million

A single-family home located at 646 Riford Road in Glen Ellyn changed owners on May 8.

The 6,979-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $2.75 million, or $394 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 786 North Park Boulevard in Glen Ellyn, in March, a 4,689-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $299. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 580 Oak Street in Glen Ellyn, sold in April, for $1.85 million, a price per square foot of $396. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.