Single-family home sells in Glen Ellyn for $1.7 million

A single-family house located at 359 Hawthorne Boulevard in Glen Ellyn changed ownership on May 4.

The 5,055-square-foot home, built in 2020, was sold for $1.7 million, or $335 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features three fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,068 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family home at 444 Cottage Avenue in Glen Ellyn, sold in May, for $1.51 million, a price per square foot of $584. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 475 Cottage Avenue in Glen Ellyn, in May, a 4,262-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $300. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 1601 East Prairie Avenue in Glen Ellyn sold for $1.53 million, a price per square foot of $266. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.