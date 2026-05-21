Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $350,000

A 2,003-square-foot single-family house, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 1247 Daniel Court in Sycamore was sold on May 1 for $350,000, or $175 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 1119 Yorkshire Drive, sold in May, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 1040 Bristol Drive, in March, a 1,509-square-foot single-family home was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family residence at 1804 Raintree Court sold for $195,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.