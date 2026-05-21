Single-family home sells for $624,500 in Batavia

The single-family home located at 1012 Edwards Drive in Batavia was sold on May 13, for $624,500, or $243 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 2,565 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 14,630 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,459-square-foot single-family house at 1018 Schiedler Drive, sold in September 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 1122 Schiedler Drive, in June 2025, a 3,260-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· In June 2025, a 2,291-square-foot single-family house at 1237 Thrun Drive sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $190.