What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County in the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Manhattan that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In total, 167 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $382,608. The average price per square foot was $205.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.2 million, single-family home at 12549 South Old Farm Road

The sale of the single-family house at 12549 South Old Farm Road in Manhattan has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000. The home was built in 2017. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

2. $1.05 million, four-bedroom home at 36 Oak Bluff Court

The single-family home at 36 Oak Bluff Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 4,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.

3. $1 million, single-family home at 2712 Breckenridge Lane

A 3,342-square-foot single-family residence at 2712 Breckenridge Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $299 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The deal was finalized on April 23.

4. $975,000, single-family home at 1110 Lakeside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1110 Lakeside Drive in New Lenox. The price was $975,000. The transaction was completed on April 22.

5. $950,000, four-bedroom home at 3412 Falkner Drive

A 3,134-square-foot single-family home at 3412 Falkner Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $303 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

6. $915,000, single-family home at 17966 South Hunt Club Drive

A 2,888-square-foot single-family house at 17966 South Hunt Club Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $915,000, $317 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on April 27.

7. $899,000, single-family home at 92 Salt River Court

The sale of the single-family home at 92 Salt River Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $899,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

8. $885,000, single-family home at 1364 Saxon Lane

A 2,889-square-foot single-family residence at 1364 Saxon Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $885,000, $306 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on April 21.

9. $790,000, single-family home at 310 Chick Evans Street

The single-family house at 310 Chick Evans Street in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $790,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 3,190 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The deal was finalized on April 23.

10. $785,000, single-family home at 1367 Saxon Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1367 Saxon Lane in Naperville. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 3,107 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The transaction was completed on April 20.