Sugar Grove: Single-family home goes for $700,000

The single-family residence located at 841 Black Walnut Drive in Sugar Grove was sold on May 4, for $700,000, or $192 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,645 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 12,707 square feet.

Other homes in Sugar Grove have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 3,454-square-foot single-family home at 896 Black Walnut Drive sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· At 941 Lakeridge Court, in March 2025, a 2,211-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $249.

· A 2,566-square-foot single-family house at 792 Black Walnut Drive, sold in August 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $234.