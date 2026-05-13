Single-family home sells in Shorewood for $565,000

A single-family house located at 25143 West Glen Oaks Lane in Shorewood changed ownership on April 28.

The 2,690-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $565,000, or $210 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,001 square feet.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,635-square-foot single-family residence at 25226 West Glen Oaks Lane, sold in July 2025, for $468,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1625 West Augusta Lane, in March 2025, a 1,251-square-foot single-family home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $256.

· In November 2025, a 2,762-square-foot single-family house at 21240 South Redwood Lane sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $199.