Sale closed in St. Charles: $960,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1028 South 5th Street in St. Charles was sold on May 1, for $960,000, or $320 per square foot.

The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 3,000 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. The property sits on a 9,900-square-foot lot.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,978-square-foot single-family home at 1130 North 5th Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,838-square-foot single-family house at 1017 South 6th Street sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $340. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1015 South 6th Street, in October 2025, a 2,284-square-foot single-family home was sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $301. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.