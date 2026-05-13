Sale closed in Shorewood: $355,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 302 Meadow Drive in Shorewood changed ownership on April 28.

The 1,916-square-foot home, built in 1981, was sold for $355,000, or $185 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,682 square feet.

These nearby homes in Shorewood have also recently been sold:

· At 604 Parkshore Drive, in July 2025, a 1,830-square-foot single-family house was sold for $337,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,204-square-foot single-family home at 515 David Drive sold for $426,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· A 1,764-square-foot single-family house at 513 David Drive, sold in June 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $215.