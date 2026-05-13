Sale closed in Elburn: $605,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 931 Patriot Parkway in Elburn was sold on May 4. The purchase price was $605,000.

The property sits on a 9,813-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elburn that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April 2025, a 2,640-square-foot single-family house at 1187 Swan Drive sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1131 Anderson Road, in October 2025, a 3,200-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,860-square-foot single-family residence at 1320 Soldier Court, sold in December 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.