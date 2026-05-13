Residential home sells in Cary for $315,000

The residential property located at 1163 East Danbury Drive in Cary was sold on April 29, for $315,000, or $211 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,491 square feet. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been sold:

· In August 2025, a 2,278-square-foot residential property at 1356 East Geneva Lane sold for $441,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 55 East Duxbury Lane, sold in April, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· At 29 East Ivanhoe Lane, in April, a 3,385-square-foot residential property was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $121. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.