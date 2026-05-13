Residential home in Cary sells for $325,000

A residential property located at 1145 Amber Drive in Cary has a new owner since April 29.

The home was sold for $325,000.

Other homes in Cary have recently changed hands nearby:

· A residential property at 1293 Westlake Drive, sold in March, for $335,000.

· At 134 Bright Oaks Circle, in April, a 1,386-square-foot residential property was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 86 Silver Tree Circle sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.