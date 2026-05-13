McHenry: Single-family home goes for $654,000

A 2,926-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1984, has changed hands.

The home at 625 Monterrey Terrace in McHenry was sold on April 30 for $654,000, or $224 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,521-square-foot single-family house at 37456 North Terrace Lane in McHenry, sold in July 2025, for $351,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· At 506 Castle Road in McHenry, in July 2025, a 1,188-square-foot single-family home was sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $309.

· In March 2025, a 1,232-square-foot single-family house at 503 Monterrey Terrace in McHenry sold for $339,000, a price per square foot of $275.