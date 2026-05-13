Glen Ellyn: Single-family home sells for $1.03 million

A 3,040-square-foot single-family house, built in 1964, has changed hands.

The house at 291 Spring Avenue in Glen Ellyn was sold on April 22 for $1.03 million, or $339 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 234 Cumnor Avenue, in June 2025, a 1,196-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family home at 235 Cumnor Avenue sold for $652,500, a price per square foot of $251. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 240 Scott Avenue, sold in March, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.