Four-bedroom house sells in St. Charles for $512,500

The single-family residence located at 1552 Independence Court in St. Charles was sold on May 4, for $512,500, or $290 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,765 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 12,272-square-foot lot.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 925 Lexington Avenue, in February 2025, a 1,100-square-foot single-family house was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,100-square-foot single-family home at 905 Lexington Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 1590 Adams Avenue sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.