Four-bedroom house sells for $549,000 in Plainfield

A single-family home located at 1712 Scarlett Oak Court in Plainfield has a new owner since May 4.

The 3,000-square-foot home, built in 2014, was sold for $549,000, or $183 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 7708 Oleander Drive, in April 2025, a 3,178-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,312-square-foot single-family house at 1612 Sugar Maple Drive, sold in January, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $286.

· In May 2025, a 2,364-square-foot single-family home at 1610 Sugar Maple Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.