Single-family home sells in St. Charles for $582,500

A single-family residence located at 32 Dunham Place in St. Charles changed owners on April 29.

The 2,360-square-foot home, built in 1979, was sold for $582,500, or $247 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,513 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,428-square-foot single-family house at 21 Southgate Course, sold in October 2025, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,801-square-foot single-family home at 412 Dunham Place Commons sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 28 Southgate Course, in June 2025, a 2,048-square-foot single-family house was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $210.