Single-family home sells in Joliet for $457,500

The single-family home located at 1305 Campbell Street in Joliet was sold on April 24, for $457,500, or $182 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,512 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,360-square-foot single-family house at 1224 Buell Court, sold in March, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 1210 Campbell Street sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $279.

· At 1218 Oneida Street, in November 2025, a single-family home was sold for $245,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.