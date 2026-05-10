Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Utica

The single-family residence located at 324 Florence Drive in Utica was sold on April 16, for $500,000, or $132 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 3,778 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other homes in Utica that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 303 Florence Drive, in March 2025, a 2,040-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $267,000, a price per square foot of $131.

· In January, a 2,016-square-foot single-family residence at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114 sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· A 2,216-square-foot single-family residence at 129 Wright Drive, sold in April 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $169.