Single-family home sells for $1.83 million in Hinsdale

A single-family residence located at 510 Wedgewood Court in Hinsdale has a new owner since April 16.

The 4,295-square-foot home, built in 1997, was sold for $1.83 million, or $425 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,596-square-foot single-family home at 412 Bonnie Brae Road, sold in May 2025, for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $334. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 403 West North Street, in March 2025, a 4,211-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $412. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,325-square-foot single-family house at 557 North Vine Street sold for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $504. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.