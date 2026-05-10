Sale closed in Berwyn: $450,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 3108 Home Avenue in Berwyn has a new owner since April 24.

The 1,432-square-foot house, built in 1955, was sold for $450,000, or $314 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Berwyn have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,635-square-foot single-family house at 3118 Clinton Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3132 Wenonah Avenue, in February 2025, a 2,210-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,866-square-foot single-family home at 3145 Wisconsin Avenue sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.