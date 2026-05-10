Geneva: Single-family home sells for $1.15 million

A 2,559-square-foot single-family home, built in 2011, has changed hands.

The house at 405 South 1st Street in Geneva was sold on April 30 for $1.15 million, or $449 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,512 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· In July 2025, a 2,886-square-foot single-family residence at 312 South River Lane sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $364. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 301 South 1st Street, in August 2025, a 1,386-square-foot single-family house was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,260-square-foot single-family home at 221 South 2nd Street, sold in June 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.