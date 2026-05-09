What were the best deals for residential properties in Lee County / Whiteside the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Franklin Grove that sold for $35,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $164,132. The average price per square foot ended up at $149. A total of 24 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,742 square feet, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $35,500, single-family home at 113 North Spring Street

A 1,056-square-foot single-family residence at 113 North Spring Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $35,500, $34 per square foot. The home was built in 1890. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $37,166, single-family home at 312 East 11th Street

The single-family residence at 312 East 11th Street in Sterling has new owners. The price was $37,166. The deal was closed on April 8.

3. $47,000, single-family home at 1279 Ash Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1279 Ash Street in Eldena. The price was $47,000. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 1,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $46. The transaction was completed on April 9.

4. $58,000, residential home at 224 East Franklin Street

The sale of the residential property at 224 East Franklin Street in Franklin Grove has been finalized. The price was $58,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 1,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $54. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 10.

5. $60,000, single-family home at 12370 Grove Street

The single-family house at 12370 Grove Street in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $60,000. The deal was closed on April 9.

6. $65,000, single-family home at 133 North East Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 133 North East Avenue in Amboy. The price was $65,000. The house was built in 1901 and the living area totals 745 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The deal was finalized on April 8.

7. $115,000, single-family home at 215 Cedar Street

The single-family home at 215 Cedar Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on April 8.

8. $116,500, single-family home at 806 Sheridan Avenue

The single-family residence at 806 Sheridan Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $116,500. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 925 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $126. The deal was closed on April 10.

9. $120,000, single-family home at 507 Oak Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 507 Oak Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $120,000. The deal was finalized on April 9.

10. $136,000, single-family home at 1907 22nd Avenue

The single-family residence at 1907 22nd Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $136,000. The transaction was completed on April 10.