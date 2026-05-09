Polo Historical Society travelogue program is June 3

The Polo Historical Society's museum on Franklin Street in Polo was open during Town & Country Days on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

The Polo Historical Society will host a travelogue presentation on Wednesday, June 3, featuring Krista Lichtenheld.

Lichtenheld and her husband recently returned from travels through Portugal, Gibraltar, Barcelona, Athens, France, Italy and Turkey, and will share highlights and experiences from their journey.

The evening will also feature the museum’s latest acquisition, the donated wedding dress of Fannie Getzendaner, who married Martin E. Schryver in 1906.

The program will be at the museum, 113 N. Franklin Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.