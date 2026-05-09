What were the best deals for residential properties in La Salle County the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $130,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $184,365. The average price per square foot ended up at $152. A total of 40 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,426 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $130,000, single-family home at 1187 Catherine Street

A 780-square-foot single-family residence at 1187 Catherine Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The deal was finalized on April 13.

2. $137,000, single-family home at 317 East Union Street

The single-family residence at 317 East Union Street in Seneca has new owners. The price was $137,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $102. The deal was closed on March 4.

3. $140,000, single-family home at 719 12th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 719 12th Street in Peru. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 1,180 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $119. The transaction was completed on April 14.

4. $157,500, single-family home at 209 16th Street

A 1,311-square-foot single-family residence at 209 16th Street in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $157,500, $120 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The deal was finalized on April 15.

5. $170,000, single-family home at 740 Hiawatha Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 740 Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The transaction was completed on April 10.

6. $183,500, residential home at 702 East Joliet Street

The sale of the residential property at 702 East Joliet Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $183,500. The house was built in 1912 and has a living area of 1,969 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $93. The deal was closed on April 14.

7. $185,000, single-family home at 1610 Huron Street

The single-family residence at 1610 Huron Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $185,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The deal was closed on April 17.

8. $196,000, single-family home at 2585 East 450th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2585 East 450th Road in Oglesby. The price was $196,000. The house was built in 1932 and the living area totals 2,776 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $71. The deal was finalized on April 17.

9. $198,500, single-family home at 1415 Lakewood Drive

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 1415 Lakewood Drive in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $198,500, $153 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The transaction was completed on April 17.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 3669 East 25th Road

A 1,288-square-foot single-family residence at 3669 East 25th Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $155 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The transaction was completed on April 10.