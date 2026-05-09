What were the best deals for residential properties in DeKalb County the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $229,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $277,512, or $182 per square foot. A total of 42 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,586 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier. DeKalb

1. $229,000, three-bedroom home at 514 Clayton Circle

The single-family home at 514 Clayton Circle in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $229,000. The house was built in 2005. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

2. $235,000, residential home at 235 Morrow Street, Unit B

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 235 Morrow Street, Unit B in Somonauk. The price was $235,000. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

3. $240,000, single-family home at 673 Haish Boulevard

The single-family house at 673 Haish Boulevard in DeKalbDeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000. The deal was closed on April 13.

4. $248,000, single-family home at 301 River Drive

The single-family residence at 301 River Drive in DeKalbDeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $248,000. The transaction was completed on April 10.

5. $250,000, single-family home at 19255 East County Line Road

The sale of the single-family house at 19255 East County Line Road in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $250,000. The home was built in 1939. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 8.

6. $255,000, four-bedroom home at 729 West State Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 729 West State Street in Sycamore. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,422 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 9.

7. $263,500, single-family home at 1461 Waterside Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1461 Waterside Drive in DeKalbDeKalb has been finalized. The price was $263,500. The deal was closed on April 8.

8. $275,000, single-family home at 16038 Quigley Road

A 1,540-square-foot single-family house at 16038 Quigley Road in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000, $179 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.

9. $290,000, single-family home at 520 Home Street

The single-family residence at 520 Home Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

10. $292,000, single-family home at 1707 Judy Lane

The single-family home at 1707 Judy Lane in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $292,000. The deal was closed on April 14.