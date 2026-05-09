Single-family home sells for $740,000 in Geneva

A single-family home has changed hands.

The house at 948 Bluestem Drive in Geneva was sold on April 30. The purchase price was $740,000. The property’s lot measures 14,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· In March, a 2,968-square-foot single-family residence at 3497 Winding Meadow Lane sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,208-square-foot single-family house at 3468 Winding Meadow Lane, sold in November 2025, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 3459 Wild Prairie Lane, in October 2025, a 4,386-square-foot single-family house was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.