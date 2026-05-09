Sale closed in Glen Ellyn: $1.42 million for a three-bedroom house

A single-family house located at 266 Exmoor Avenue in Glen Ellyn has a new owner since April 20.

The 3,425-square-foot home, built in 1950, was sold for $1.42 million, or $413 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April, a single-family home at 275 Merton Avenue sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $375. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 370 North Park Boulevard, sold in March, for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $433. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 583 Phillips Avenue, in April, a 3,905-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.52 million, a price per square foot of $390.