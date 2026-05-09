Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.12 million for a single-family home

A 3,512-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 3855 Glendenning Road in Downers Grove was sold on April 10 for $1.12 million, or $317 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3926 Glendenning Road, in September 2025, a 3,070-square-foot single-family home was sold for $878,000, a price per square foot of $286.

· In August 2025, a 4,449-square-foot single-family residence at 3938 Glendenning Road sold for $1.33 million, a price per square foot of $298. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 3946 Earlston Road, sold in March, for $715,000, a price per square foot of $439.