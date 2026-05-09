Residential home in Crystal Lake sells for $400,000

A residential property located at 474 Linn Avenue in Crystal Lake has a new owner since April 23.

The 1,931-square-foot house, built in 1956, was sold for $400,000, or $207 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with hot water heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,068 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 490 South McHenry Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $391,000.

· At 331 Everett Avenue, in April, a 1,994-square-foot residential property was sold for $356,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,200-square-foot residential property at 478 Porter Avenue sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.