Recently sold residential properties in Downers Grove: April 27-May 3

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Downers Grove reported during the week of April 27. There were 11 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,088-square-foot property on 67th Street in Downers Grove that sold for $537,000.

Downers Grove

· Linda Nestroy Trust and Nestroy to Richard A Malinowski Revocable Trust, 2331 Ogden Avenue, Apt. 4. $200,000

· Georgelos Special Needs Trust to Kevin E. Siam, 4129 Saratoga Avenue, Apt. 106. $220,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Lynn Michelle Trust to Melodie Avila, 3855 Glendenning Road. $1,115,000, 3,512 square feet, $317 per square-foot

· Highview Homes Inc acquired 4519 Statton Street. $440,000, 1,452 square feet, $303 per square-foot

· Brett Alan Kwasigroch and Natalie Kate Kwasigroch purchased 1948 Concord Drive. $542,000, 1,863 square feet, $291 per square-foot

· Stephanie Porter bought 215 7th Street. $1,065,000, 3,644 square feet, $292 per square-foot, five bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Mark Bronke and Kaci Bronke obtained 1241 67th Street. $537,000, 2,088 square feet, $257 per square-foot

· Anita Styrczula to Jessica G. Londos and Michael D. Londos, 5813 Dunham Road. $505,000, 1,904 square feet, $265 per square-foot

· Leonardo Monroy and Karen Monroy to Michael Hudson and Michelle Hudson, 5627 Main Street. $500,000, 1,092 square feet, $458 per square-foot

· RE-NEW Home Services Inc obtained 525 Bunning Drive. $447,000, 1,912 square feet, $234 per square-foot

· Melanie N. Petersen and Miles F. Petersen to Patrick Michael Waterloo, 3651 Red Bud Court. $925,000, 3,045 square feet, $304 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms