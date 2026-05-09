DuPage / Cook County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Tinley Park that sold for $395,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $491,568. The average price per square foot ended up at $292. A total of 748 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 5,142 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $395,000, three-bedroom house at 16312 Bormet Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 16312 Bormet Drive in Tinley Park. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,551 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

2. $397,500, condominium at 3107 West George Street, Apt. 3

The sale of the condominium at 3107 West George Street, Apt. 3 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $397,500. The condo was built in 1925. The condo features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 17.

3. $399,000, condominium at 1645 West Ogden Avenue, Unit 702

The condominium at 1645 West Ogden Avenue, Unit 702 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000. The condo was built in 1925. The deal was finalized on April 20.

4. $399,000, condominium at 807 Davis Street, Unit 810

A 929-square-foot condominium at 807 Davis Street, Unit 810 in Evanston has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $429 per square foot. The condo was built in 2003. The condo has one bedroom. The transaction was completed on April 17.

5. $399,000, three-bedroom home at 8625 South Kolin Avenue

The single-family house at 8625 South Kolin Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,173 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $340. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

6. $399,900, condominium at 227 North Grove Avenue, Apt. 3

A 1,500-square-foot condominium at 227 North Grove Avenue, Apt. 3 in Oak Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,900, $267 per square foot. The condo was built in 1928. The condo features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 21.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 1504 West Palm Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1504 West Palm Drive in Mount Prospect has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,053 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $380. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

8. $400,000, condominium at 1215 West Norwood Street, Apt. 1

The condominium at 1215 West Norwood Street, Apt. 1 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1898 and has a living area of 1,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $364. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

9. $400,000, condominium at 600 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 907

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 600 North Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 907 in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2007. The transaction was completed on April 17.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 17374 Overhill Avenue

A 1,283-square-foot single-family residence at 17374 Overhill Avenue in Tinley Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $312 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.